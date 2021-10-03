Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Capital Southwest Co. (NASDAQ:CSWC) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.75.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CSWC. Oppenheimer began coverage on Capital Southwest in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Capital Southwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on Capital Southwest from $27.50 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Capital Southwest alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ CSWC opened at $25.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.13 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $572.98 million, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.21. Capital Southwest has a 1-year low of $12.63 and a 1-year high of $28.33. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $26.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.16.

Capital Southwest (NASDAQ:CSWC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The asset manager reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $18.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.41 million. Capital Southwest had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 79.95%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Capital Southwest will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This is a boost from Capital Southwest’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.28%. Capital Southwest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 106.02%.

In other news, Director William R. Thomas III acquired 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $27.72 per share, with a total value of $110,880.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 6,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $187,359.48. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders bought 5,081 shares of company stock worth $138,715 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 7.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 18.4% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,672 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 1.9% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 26,049 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Capital Southwest by 2.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,811 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 23.2% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,900 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Capital Southwest by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 115,340 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter. 27.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital Southwest Company Profile

Capital Southwest is a publiclyâ€“owned business development company with total assets of $496 million as of June 30, 2010. We provide patient capital to exceptional businesses with significant growth potential. As a public company, we have the flexibility to hold investments indefinitely, which has provided the management teams of our holdings a stable ownership platform since we were founded in 1961.

Read More: What is a blue-chip stock?



Receive News & Ratings for Capital Southwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Southwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.