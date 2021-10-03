Cardano Market Capitalization Tops $72.84 Billion (ADA)

Cardano (CURRENCY:ADA) traded down 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Cardano coin can currently be bought for about $2.27 or 0.00004743 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Cardano has traded up 0.1% against the US dollar. Cardano has a total market cap of $72.84 billion and $2.48 billion worth of Cardano was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.06 or 0.00054353 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00145381 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.93 or 0.00004017 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000827 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00512054 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.06 or 0.00016809 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002091 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.33 or 0.00034055 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.66 or 0.00043085 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDC) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Cardano Coin Profile

Cardano (CRYPTO:ADA) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Ouroboros hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 5th, 2017. Cardano’s total supply is 33,117,618,880 coins and its circulating supply is 32,025,787,327 coins. Cardano’s official Twitter account is @CardanoStiftung and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Cardano is www.cardano.org . Cardano’s official message board is medium.com/feed/cardanorss . The Reddit community for Cardano is /r/cardano and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Designed and developed by IOHK in conjunction with the University of Edinburgh, the University of Athens and the University of Connecticut, Cardano SL (or Cardano Settlement Layer) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency based on the Haskell implementation of the white paper “Ouroboros: A Provably Secure Proof of Stake Blockchain Protocol” by Aggelos Kiayias, Alexander Russell, Bernardo David and Roman Oliynykov. Blockchain data provided by: Blockchair “

Buying and Selling Cardano

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cardano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Cardano should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cardano using one of the exchanges listed above.

