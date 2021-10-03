CargoX Price Tops $0.32 on Major Exchanges (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, CargoX has traded up 16% against the dollar. One CargoX coin can currently be purchased for $0.32 or 0.00000659 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. CargoX has a market capitalization of $65.67 million and $439,560.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get CargoX alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,760.35 or 0.45346522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.14 or 0.00056549 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.62 or 0.00117987 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $109.21 or 0.00227575 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

CargoX Coin Profile

CargoX (CRYPTO:CXO) is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . CargoX’s official message board is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

Buying and Selling CargoX

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CargoX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CargoX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CargoX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CargoX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CargoX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.