CargoX Trading 15% Higher This Week (CXO)

CargoX (CURRENCY:CXO) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. CargoX has a market cap of $65.13 million and approximately $140,853.00 worth of CargoX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CargoX coin can now be purchased for about $0.31 or 0.00000658 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, CargoX has traded up 15% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded down 79.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,265.99 or 0.08940691 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002095 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.72 or 0.00056002 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 30.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $139.71 or 0.00292800 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.27 or 0.00002654 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $55.32 or 0.00115950 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002096 BTC.

CargoX Profile

CXO is a coin. It launched on January 18th, 2018. CargoX’s total supply is 215,119,016 coins and its circulating supply is 207,557,027 coins. The official message board for CargoX is medium.com/cargoxio . The Reddit community for CargoX is /r/cargoxio . CargoX’s official Twitter account is @cargoxio and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CargoX is cargox.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The CargoX aims to disrupt the container shipping industry by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain to provide decentralized protocols, tools, and utilities for the exchange of shipment ownership documents (Bill of Lading). The Bill of Lading is a document issued by a carrier (or his agent) to acknowledge receipt of cargo for shipment, that will be registry on the blockchain while providing a way for importers and exporters to exchange those documents digitally, securely and without counterfeit in an open environment. The CargoX token (CXO) is an ERC-20 token that will be used for sending, archiving, changing ownership, and also as a medium of exchange for logistic services. “

CargoX Coin Trading

