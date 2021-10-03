Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) Short Interest Up 71.4% in September

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II (NASDAQ:CTAQ) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 13,200 shares, an increase of 71.4% from the August 31st total of 7,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 41,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CTAQ. Context Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the second quarter worth $423,000. Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II in the 2nd quarter worth about $662,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 14.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,365,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,259,000 after acquiring an additional 173,945 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new position in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II during the 2nd quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its stake in Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II by 5.7% during the second quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 86,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after acquiring an additional 4,703 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 63.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CTAQ stock remained flat at $$9.77 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 167,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 78,459. Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $15.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.74.

Carney Technology Acquisition Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the technology industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Burlingame, California.

