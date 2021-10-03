Carry Price Up 8.2% Over Last Week (CRE)

Carry (CURRENCY:CRE) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Carry has a total market capitalization of $83.24 million and $5.88 million worth of Carry was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Carry has traded 8.2% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Carry coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0096 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Arweave (AR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.44 or 0.00119179 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.92 or 0.00022654 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0729 or 0.00000151 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000051 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Carry Profile

CRE is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on April 4th, 2019. Carry’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,651,193,249 coins. Carry’s official message board is medium.com/carryprotocol . Carry’s official Twitter account is @carryprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . Carry’s official website is carryprotocol.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Creditcoin is a decentralized credit network that aims to make the bridge between investors and fundraisers. The platform will allow miners (investors) to earn the platform tokens by providing capital to clients, on the other hand, the clients will raise capital by paying Creditcoin to the miners. As the whitepaper reads: “An investment in the Creditcoin network will start by matching offers from investors and fundraisers. A fundraiser will post seeking an amount, interest rate, and collateral. Additionally, the fundraiser will add some amount of Creditcoin to the offer. If is there an investor with matching conditions, the fundraiser and the investor announce the deal to the Creditcoin network. The system verifies the deal's completion by confirming the exchange of collateral and investment. Once validated, the system sends the CreditCoin attached to the investment to the investor.” Furthermore, miners will be able to select credit history parameters to be protected against various risk models. “

Carry Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Carry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Carry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Carry using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

