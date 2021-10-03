Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) Short Interest Down 40.8% in September

Carver Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CARV) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 59,200 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 100,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,490,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Carver Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th.

NASDAQ CARV opened at $17.29 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.39 and a 200-day moving average of $12.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Carver Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $42.50.

Carver Bancorp (NASDAQ:CARV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 19th. The savings and loans company reported ($0.81) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.29 million for the quarter. Carver Bancorp had a negative return on equity of 21.20% and a negative net margin of 21.63%.

In other news, SVP Sophia Haliotis sold 2,428 shares of Carver Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total transaction of $42,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Isaac Torres sold 2,542 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.15, for a total transaction of $46,137.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,006 shares of company stock worth $144,429 in the last ninety days. 1.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the first quarter worth approximately $92,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Carver Bancorp by 120.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,650 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Carver Bancorp during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,095,000. 18.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Carver Bancorp Company Profile

Carver Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. Through Carver Federal Savings Bank, it offers deposit products, including demand, savings, and time deposits for consumers, businesses, and governmental and quasi-governmental agencies.

