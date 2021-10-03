Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) Short Interest Update

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBIO) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 518,000 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the August 31st total of 825,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 339,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CBIO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Catalyst Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Catalyst Biosciences from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 target price on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Catalyst Biosciences in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.50.

Shares of Catalyst Biosciences stock opened at $4.06 on Friday. Catalyst Biosciences has a fifty-two week low of $3.72 and a fifty-two week high of $7.55. The firm has a market cap of $127.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.34 and a beta of 2.02. The business’s fifty day moving average is $4.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.55.

Catalyst Biosciences (NASDAQ:CBIO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.64) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.06. Catalyst Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 86.04% and a negative net margin of 1,399.58%. The company had revenue of $1.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.00 million. On average, analysts forecast that Catalyst Biosciences will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $52,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 1st quarter worth $58,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences by 218.6% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 12,372 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 8,489 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Biosciences during the 2nd quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Catalyst Biosciences in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. 63.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Catalyst Biosciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the development of novel medicines to address serious medical conditions. The company was founded on March 7, 1997 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, CA.

