CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) Stock Position Lifted by AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC

AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE) by 148.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,437 shares during the quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $4,799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CBRE Group by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,590,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,879,715,000 after buying an additional 3,071,977 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in CBRE Group by 2.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 11,243,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $963,903,000 after acquiring an additional 316,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in CBRE Group by 3.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,502,208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $513,175,000 after acquiring an additional 195,039 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in CBRE Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,235,986 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $448,881,000 after acquiring an additional 122,704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of CBRE Group by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,436,858 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $294,642,000 after purchasing an additional 694,913 shares during the last quarter. 94.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CBRE has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $112.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James increased their price objective on CBRE Group from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $83.00.

In other news, Director Brandon B. Boze sold 341,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.47, for a total transaction of $32,555,270.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, COO J. Christopher Kirk sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.01, for a total value of $1,746,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,717,019.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 661,227 shares of company stock valued at $63,439,266 over the last three months. 0.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

CBRE stock opened at $100.45 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.29. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.17 and a 52-week high of $101.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 20.78% and a net margin of 4.84%. Equities analysts expect that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Company Profile

CBRE Group, Inc engages in the provision of commercial real estate and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions and Real Estate Investments. The Advisory Services Segment provides a comprehensive range of services globally, including property leasing, capital markets (property sales and mortgage origination, sales and servicing), property management, project management services and valuation services.

