CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

CCA Industries, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CAWW) saw a significant drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,500 shares, a drop of 43.2% from the August 31st total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

OTCMKTS:CAWW remained flat at $$3.62 during trading hours on Friday. CCA Industries has a one year low of $1.60 and a one year high of $3.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.65 and a beta of 0.31.

Get CCA Industries alerts:

CCA Industries (OTCMKTS:CAWW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.37 million during the quarter.

CCA Industries Inc engages in trading products in multiple health-and-beauty aids, over the counter drug and remedies, and cosmeceutical categories. Its products include Plus+White toothpastes and teeth whiteners, Bikini Zone medicated topical and shave gels, Nutra Nail nail care, Scar Zone scar treatment products, Sudden Change anti-aging skin care products, Hair Off hair removal and depilatory products, and Solar Sense sun protection products.

Read More: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Receive News & Ratings for CCA Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CCA Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.