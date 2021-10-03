CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $173.02 Million

Brokerages expect CCC Intelligent Solutions Holdings Inc (NYSE:CCCS) to announce $173.02 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for CCC Intelligent Solutions’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $172.46 million to $173.60 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CCC Intelligent Solutions will report full year sales of $678.72 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $677.60 million to $679.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $752.14 million, with estimates ranging from $744.11 million to $758.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover CCC Intelligent Solutions.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $11.00 price objective for the company. William Blair assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on CCC Intelligent Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Shares of CCCS stock opened at $10.57 on Friday. CCC Intelligent Solutions has a 12 month low of $8.58 and a 12 month high of $16.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.69.

CCC Intelligent Solutions Company Profile

Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is a blank check company. It aims to acquire a business via a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase and reorganization. Dragoneer Growth Opportunities Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

