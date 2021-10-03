Ccore (CCO) Tops 1-Day Volume of $122.00

Ccore (CURRENCY:CCO) traded up 13.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last seven days, Ccore has traded up 158.5% against the US dollar. Ccore has a market cap of $34,842.16 and approximately $122.00 worth of Ccore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ccore coin can currently be bought for $0.0205 or 0.00000043 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $20,480.60 or 0.42642863 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002081 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.09 or 0.00056403 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.02 or 0.00254061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.49 or 0.00117628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002083 BTC.

About Ccore

CCO is a coin. Ccore’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,699,999 coins. Ccore’s official website is ccore.io . The Reddit community for Ccore is https://reddit.com/r/ccore_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ccore’s official Twitter account is @ccore_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Ccore is a decentralized crypto payment platform that allows the user to spend cryptocurrencies on several fiat-based online services and stores with no value loss on the exchange. Furthermore, the owners of online stores will not lose part of their profit due to the volatility of crypto rates. On the platform, the user can find three main services, Ccore exchange; Ccore Wallet and Ccore pay. CCO is an Ethereum-based token developed by Ccore platform, it can be used as a medium of exchange on platform and to pay for goods on online stores or services. There are commission discounts where users can save up to 50% using Ccore token. “

Buying and Selling Ccore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ccore directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ccore should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ccore using one of the exchanges listed above.

