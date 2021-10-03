CCUniverse Price Reaches $0.0000 (UVU)

CCUniverse (CURRENCY:UVU) traded 32.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One CCUniverse coin can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, CCUniverse has traded up 11.8% against the dollar. CCUniverse has a total market cap of $9,628.31 and approximately $35.00 worth of CCUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00005016 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002582 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00009370 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000025 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000199 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001236 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0080 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Ubricoin (UBN) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About CCUniverse

CCUniverse (UVU) is a coin. Its launch date was April 17th, 2019. CCUniverse’s total supply is 1,008,269,146 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,660,283 coins. The official website for CCUniverse is ccuniverse.org . CCUniverse’s official Twitter account is @ccuniversefound and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CCUniverse is https://reddit.com/r/CCUniverseUvu . The official message board for CCUniverse is medium.com/@ccuniverseuvucoin

According to CryptoCompare, “UVU Coin its a token (WAVES-based) of CCUniverse Project. It is a blockchain project which combined to 3 groups of activity in infrastructure. 1) It is standing ATM's at local areas 2) Electric Cars Rental program 3) Innovative Real Estates program. All these programs will be connected with the CCUniverse cryptocurrency economy, UVU Coin. The whole idea is the real value at cryptocurrency & blockchain market. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CCUniverse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CCUniverse should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CCUniverse using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

