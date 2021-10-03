CEEK VR Price Reaches $0.0101 (CEEK)

CEEK VR (CURRENCY:CEEK) traded 19.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. CEEK VR has a market cap of $7.40 million and approximately $157,126.00 worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, CEEK VR has traded 1.3% lower against the dollar. One CEEK VR coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0101 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get CEEK VR alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,942.87 or 0.44792463 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002041 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.97 or 0.00057100 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002728 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $126.13 or 0.00257465 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.63 or 0.00119679 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

CEEK VR Coin Profile

CEEK VR (CRYPTO:CEEK) is a coin. It launched on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 732,545,460 coins. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io . CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek

According to CryptoCompare, “CEEK VR is a hardware and software developer and distributor of Virtual Reality experiences. It provides several channels of VR content using the CEEK Virtual Reality Platform and its patented headsets. CEEK is now extending the reach of events to a global audience, allowing entertainers to sell digital tickets and merchandise for a VR-based experience. CEEK allows artists to use Celeberity Coin Mint, where unique custom tokens are created as event tickets. The CEEK token is an ERC20 token based on Ethereum and acts as an incentive layer where users can earn tokens by minting Celebrity Coins, creting digital merchandise and creating curated “CEEKER demand” lists. “

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CEEK VR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CEEK VR and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.