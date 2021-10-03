Celer Network 24 Hour Volume Reaches $163.92 Million (CELR)

Celer Network (CURRENCY:CELR) traded 4.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. One Celer Network coin can currently be bought for $0.14 or 0.00000299 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Celer Network has traded 17.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Celer Network has a market cap of $859.46 million and $163.92 million worth of Celer Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,453.68 or 0.44632575 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002079 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.08 or 0.00056342 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $124.38 or 0.00258752 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.78 or 0.00118132 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Celer Network Coin Profile

CELR is a coin. It launched on March 19th, 2019. Celer Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,981,936,993 coins. Celer Network’s official Twitter account is @CelerNetwork . Celer Network’s official message board is medium.com/celer-network . The official website for Celer Network is www.celer.network/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Celer Network is a leading layer-2 scaling platform that aims to enable fast, easy and secure off-chain transactions for not only payment transactions, but also generalized off-chain smart contract. It enables everyone to quickly build, operate, and use highly scalable decentralized applications through innovations in off-chain scaling techniques and incentive-aligned crypto-economics. “

Celer Network Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celer Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Celer Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Celer Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

