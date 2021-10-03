Celo (CELO) Market Cap Reaches $2.04 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 3rd. Celo has a total market capitalization of $2.04 billion and approximately $133.08 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Celo coin can currently be bought for about $6.24 or 0.00013007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Celo has traded down 2.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002188 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.88 or 0.00066442 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.03 or 0.00104269 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143903 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,969.75 or 0.99971829 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,391.95 or 0.07069023 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Celo Profile

Celo was first traded on April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 326,913,145 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . Celo’s official website is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Celo Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Celo using one of the exchanges listed above.

