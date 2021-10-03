CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) Short Interest Update

CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,180,000 shares, a drop of 36.8% from the August 31st total of 22,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,540,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. initiated coverage on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on CenterPoint Energy in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.18.

CNP stock opened at $24.90 on Friday. CenterPoint Energy has a twelve month low of $19.10 and a twelve month high of $27.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a market capitalization of $14.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.72, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.82.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that CenterPoint Energy will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is presently 45.71%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 47.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,022,284 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,586,000 after acquiring an additional 652,333 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 6.6% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,275,375 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,792,000 after purchasing an additional 141,189 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its position in CenterPoint Energy by 1.8% in the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 126,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,202 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CenterPoint Energy in the second quarter valued at $282,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 113.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,822,550 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $44,689,000 after buying an additional 969,280 shares during the period. 90.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

