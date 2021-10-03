Centrality Hits Market Cap of $90.29 Million (CENNZ)

Centrality (CURRENCY:CENNZ) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Centrality has a total market cap of $90.29 million and approximately $1.81 million worth of Centrality was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Centrality has traded 10.4% higher against the US dollar. One Centrality coin can currently be purchased for $0.0752 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Centrality alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $22,013.68 or 0.45006084 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.00 or 0.00057247 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $126.24 or 0.00258084 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $58.02 or 0.00118628 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

About Centrality

Centrality (CENNZ) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 9th, 2018. Centrality’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 coins. Centrality’s official Twitter account is @centralityai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Centrality is medium.com/centrality . The official website for Centrality is www.centrality.ai

According to CryptoCompare, “Centrality is a Blockchain incubator designed to help users' applications being scaled. It is a decentralized mechanism that provides users with 12 months access to Centrality platform and components as well as an office space at Crypto-Hill, co-located with Centrality, with up to 6 months' rent-free. Centrality Token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by Centrality. It is used as a medium of exchange value within the platform. The CENNZ concedes users the access to Centrality related services and can be used to pay monthly access fees to Dapps issuers. “

Centrality Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centrality directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centrality should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Centrality using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Centrality Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Centrality and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.