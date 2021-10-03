Centric Cash 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $161,027.00 (CNS)

Centric Cash (CURRENCY:CNS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. One Centric Cash coin can now be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Centric Cash has a total market cap of $1.24 million and $161,027.00 worth of Centric Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Centric Cash has traded down 6.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

WAX (WAXP) traded up 12.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000637 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000785 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0154 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0603 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0293 or 0.00000061 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.75 or 0.00053977 BTC.

Ace Entertainment (ACE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Centric Cash

Centric Cash (CRYPTO:CNS) is a coin. Centric Cash’s total supply is 3,977,658,038 coins. Centric Cash’s official website is www.joincentric.com . The Reddit community for Centric Cash is https://reddit.com/r/joincentric . Centric Cash’s official Twitter account is @CentricRise and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “In the Centric economy, there are two currencies, Centric Cash and Centric Rise. Each currency serves a different purpose. Centric Cash (CNS) provides liquidity, facilitating the flow of capital in and out of the economy. Centric Rise (CNR) is a store of value used within the economy. “

Centric Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Centric Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Centric Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Centric Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

