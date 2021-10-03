Centrifuge (CFG) Tops 1-Day Volume of $246,854.00

Centrifuge (CURRENCY:CFG) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 3rd. Over the last week, Centrifuge has traded 65.7% higher against the US dollar. One Centrifuge coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.92 or 0.00003981 BTC on exchanges. Centrifuge has a total market cap of $207.84 million and $246,854.00 worth of Centrifuge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002189 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00066600 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50.33 or 0.00104428 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $69.05 or 0.00143282 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48,312.65 or 1.00247177 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,419.34 or 0.07095028 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.23 or 0.00002554 BTC.

About Centrifuge

Centrifuge’s total supply is 430,011,123 coins and its circulating supply is 108,340,089 coins. Centrifuge’s official Twitter account is @centrifuge

