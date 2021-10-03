Ceres (CERES) Trading Up 18% Over Last Week

Ceres (CURRENCY:CERES) traded up 1.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on October 3rd. Ceres has a total market cap of $1.21 million and $124,042.00 worth of Ceres was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ceres coin can now be purchased for approximately $160.00 or 0.00333417 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Ceres has traded 18% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002085 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002196 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.07 or 0.00066828 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.04 or 0.00104282 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $69.71 or 0.00145263 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,989.34 or 1.00005264 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,375.61 or 0.07034450 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00002542 BTC.

About Ceres

Ceres’ total supply is 10,552 coins and its circulating supply is 7,552 coins. Ceres’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ceres

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ceres directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ceres should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ceres using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

