CertiK Tops One Day Trading Volume of $20.57 Million (CTK)

CertiK (CURRENCY:CTK) traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on October 3rd. CertiK has a total market capitalization of $102.90 million and approximately $20.57 million worth of CertiK was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, CertiK has traded up 11.9% against the U.S. dollar. One CertiK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.81 or 0.00003800 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002102 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002166 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00065030 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $48.10 or 0.00101087 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.36 or 0.00139467 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47,398.35 or 0.99609734 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,316.08 or 0.06968892 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00002529 BTC.

CertiK Profile

CertiK was first traded on October 24th, 2020. CertiK’s total supply is 104,387,923 coins and its circulating supply is 56,900,287 coins. The official website for CertiK is www.certik.org . CertiK’s official Twitter account is @certikorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for CertiK is medium.com/certik

According to CryptoCompare, “The CertiK Foundation is a nonprofit, research-driven organization with a mission to give people the power to trust in the blockchain. By pushing forward the adoption of provably secure software, the Foundation hopes to raise the standards of security across space.CertiK Chain provides developers with the safeguards and flexibility to code with confidence, facilitating blockchain adoption for developers, and large enterprises alike. “

CertiK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CertiK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CertiK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CertiK using one of the exchanges listed above.

