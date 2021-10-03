CHADS VC Price Hits $0.0495 on Top Exchanges (CHADS)

CHADS VC (CURRENCY:CHADS) traded 3.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 3rd. In the last week, CHADS VC has traded up 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. CHADS VC has a market cap of $2.32 million and $416.00 worth of CHADS VC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CHADS VC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0495 or 0.00000103 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $21,821.08 or 0.45463946 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.36 or 0.00056998 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002768 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $56.84 or 0.00118418 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $108.85 or 0.00226781 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

About CHADS VC

CHADS VC is a coin. It was first traded on September 12th, 2020. CHADS VC’s total supply is 58,730,642 coins and its circulating supply is 46,859,011 coins. CHADS VC’s official website is chads.vc . CHADS VC’s official Twitter account is @chadsvc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The CHADS token is a social experiment with a deflationary coin utilizing a novel burn curve mechanism. The lower the price users sell or transfer CHADS, the more of their tokens are burnt. “

Buying and Selling CHADS VC

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CHADS VC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CHADS VC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CHADS VC using one of the exchanges listed above.

