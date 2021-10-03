Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,849.57.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CMG. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,850.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $2,600.00 price target (up from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $1,800.00 to $2,025.00 in a report on Monday, August 16th.

Get Chipotle Mexican Grill alerts:

In other news, CFO Jack Hartung sold 12,023 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,920.83, for a total transaction of $23,094,139.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new stake in Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,828.60 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $51.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 88.94, a P/E/G ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $1,884.90 and a 200-day moving average of $1,609.81. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $1,172.29 and a 52-week high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

Read More: How Do You Make Money With Penny Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chipotle Mexican Grill and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.