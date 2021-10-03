Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $1,849.57.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush raised their price target on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,800.00 to $2,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $2,600.00 target price (up previously from $2,235.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,495.00 to $1,630.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st.

Shares of NYSE:CMG opened at $1,828.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $51.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 88.94, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,958.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $1,884.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,609.81.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.88 billion. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 28.27%. The firm’s revenue was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 25.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Albert S. Baldocchi sold 263 shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,781.68, for a total transaction of $468,581.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $68,721,179.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,408 shares of company stock valued at $72,494,297. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baldrige Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 90.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

