ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChromaDex.

ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CDXC shares. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on shares of ChromaDex in a report on Friday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChromaDex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDXC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 163,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.

ChromaDex Company Profile

Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.

