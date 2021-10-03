ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Equities analysts expect ChromaDex Co. (NASDAQ:CDXC) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ChromaDex’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.11). ChromaDex reported earnings of ($0.07) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 42.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that ChromaDex will report full year earnings of ($0.37) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.42) to ($0.34). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.10) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.18) to ($0.02). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover ChromaDex.
ChromaDex (NASDAQ:CDXC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.52 million. ChromaDex had a negative net margin of 37.51% and a negative return on equity of 76.33%.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ChromaDex by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,172,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,630,000 after buying an additional 275,467 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 24,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,871,000 after acquiring an additional 79,312 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of ChromaDex by 100.1% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 34,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 17,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of ChromaDex in the 1st quarter worth approximately $110,000. 29.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of CDXC traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.19. 163,624 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,628,014. The stock has a market capitalization of $422.14 million, a P/E ratio of -16.73 and a beta of 1.64. ChromaDex has a 12-month low of $3.82 and a 12-month high of $23.66. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $7.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.56.
ChromaDex Company Profile
Chromadex Corp. is a global bioscience company, which engages in acquiring, developing, and commercializing proprietary-based ingredient technologies. It is pioneering research on nicotinamide adenine dinucleotide (NAD+). The company’s patent portfolio includes Nicotinamide Riboside (NR) and other NAD+ precursors, which are commercialized as the flagship ingredient Niagen.
