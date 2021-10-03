Chromia (CHR) 24 Hour Volume Tops $61.26 Million

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded up 3.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 3rd. Chromia has a market cap of $147.80 million and $61.26 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Chromia coin can currently be bought for about $0.34 or 0.00000717 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Chromia has traded 33.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Chromia alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,441.95 or 0.44703358 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.40 or 0.00057125 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 21.1% against the dollar and now trades at $132.83 or 0.00276937 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002575 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.80 or 0.00118412 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

About Chromia

Chromia (CRYPTO:CHR) is a coin. Its launch date was May 27th, 2019. Chromia’s total supply is 471,970,667 coins and its circulating supply is 429,822,500 coins. Chromia’s official Twitter account is @chromia and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Chromia (by ChromaWay) is a new blockchain platform for decentralized applications, conceived in response to the shortcomings of existing platforms and designed to enable a new generation of dapps to scale beyond what is currently possible. Chromia is both a blockchain and a relational database. This means that decentralized applications (dapps) can be written in a way that is familiar to developers all over the world, whether they work on large enterprise applications, games, or smaller projects. “

Chromia Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Chromia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Chromia and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.