CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 10,918 Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 68,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,918 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in AbCellera Biologics were worth $1,499,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 33.4% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Lumina Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AbCellera Biologics in the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of AbCellera Biologics by 38,262.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 3,061 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ABCL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Monday, June 28th. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research report on Sunday, August 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, AbCellera Biologics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $46.83.

ABCL opened at $17.20 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $17.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $22.89. AbCellera Biologics Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.51 and a 52 week high of $71.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion and a PE ratio of 38.22.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $27.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $71.99 million. Equities analysts forecast that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director John Hamer sold 162,649 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $2,756,900.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John S. Montalbano purchased 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 45.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

