CIBC World Markets Inc. Acquires 12,546 Shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Mattel, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAT) by 19.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,375 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,546 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Mattel were worth $1,535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $40,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel during the first quarter worth $46,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 101.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Mattel by 105.7% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Mattel in the second quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on MAT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Mattel from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Mattel from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on Mattel from $28.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Mattel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mattel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.10.

Shares of MAT stock opened at $18.71 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.12 and a beta of 1.51. Mattel, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.70 and a fifty-two week high of $23.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.94.

Mattel (NASDAQ:MAT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $885.39 million. Mattel had a return on equity of 89.86% and a net margin of 6.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.26) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Mattel, Inc. will post 1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Mattel Profile

Mattel, Inc is a global children’s entertainment company that specializes in the design and production of toys and consumer products. The company engages consumers through its portfolio of iconic franchises, including Barbie, Hot Wheels, American Girl, Fisher-Price, Thomas & Friends, UNO and MEGA. It operates through the following segments: North America, International and American Girl.

