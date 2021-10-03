CIBC World Markets Inc. Buys 11,417 Shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 106.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 22,156 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,417 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $1,620,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HDB. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 61.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 5,022 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,918 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 36.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,903,521 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $225,574,000 after acquiring an additional 770,360 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,636 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $826,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 329.7% in the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,974 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 9,955 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in HDFC Bank by 305.5% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 316,148 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $24,562,000 after acquiring an additional 238,182 shares during the last quarter. 17.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $73.71 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.75 and its 200-day moving average is $74.16. The stock has a market cap of $135.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.77. HDFC Bank Limited has a twelve month low of $51.08 and a twelve month high of $84.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 20.64% and a return on equity of 15.71%. On average, research analysts anticipate that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

