CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its stake in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 13.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,483 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,342 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $1,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Owens Corning by 88.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 294 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Owens Corning by 3,875.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 318 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Owens Corning by 51.1% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Owens Corning during the first quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on OC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.63.

OC stock opened at $87.07 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $93.67 and a 200 day moving average of $96.35. Owens Corning has a 1 year low of $64.56 and a 1 year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, October 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

