CIBC World Markets Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 45.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,233 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOC. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 68.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,248,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $404,109,000 after buying an additional 506,032 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 1,026.9% in the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 550,922 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $178,300,000 after buying an additional 502,033 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 226.2% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 584,872 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $212,560,000 after purchasing an additional 405,582 shares in the last quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Northrop Grumman by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 739,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $268,904,000 after purchasing an additional 382,377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 107.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 499,900 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $181,679,000 after purchasing an additional 258,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.91% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman stock opened at $360.92 on Friday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12-month low of $282.88 and a 12-month high of $379.03. The stock has a market cap of $57.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.02, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $360.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $357.29. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 12.10% and a return on equity of 39.32%. The firm had revenue of $9.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.71 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.83 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 20th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

NOC has been the topic of several research reports. Seaport Global Securities raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $394.64.

In related news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total transaction of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,991 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,597 shares of company stock valued at $576,700. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

