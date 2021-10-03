CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Holdings in Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) by 72.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 21,440 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 56,708 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Hologic were worth $1,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLX. Clean Yield Group purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of Hologic by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 636 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Hologic by 80.7% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 683 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. 91.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HOLX stock opened at $72.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a current ratio of 1.65. Hologic, Inc. has a 52 week low of $60.10 and a 52 week high of $85.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $76.81 and its 200 day moving average is $71.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.21. Hologic had a net margin of 35.98% and a return on equity of 67.74%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Hologic, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on HOLX shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Hologic in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hologic Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

