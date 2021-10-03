CIBC World Markets Inc. Decreases Position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,871 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $1,398,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FIS. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 32.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,292,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,416,150,000 after purchasing an additional 5,957,633 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,920,609 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,213,922,000 after purchasing an additional 3,877,705 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 6,953,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $977,783,000 after purchasing an additional 1,620,142 shares during the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 37.8% in the 1st quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP now owns 3,715,011 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $522,368,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 135.8% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,353,458 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $190,310,000 after acquiring an additional 779,416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIS opened at $123.27 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.17 and a fifty-two week high of $155.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $76.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 880.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s 50-day moving average is $130.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.26.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 0.69%. The firm had revenue of $3.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein bought 2,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $134.05 per share, for a total transaction of $297,859.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.65% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. TheStreet lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $194.00 to $178.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Truist Securities lowered Fidelity National Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $155.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.69.

Fidelity National Information Services Profile

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the business of technology, solutions and services for merchants, banks and capital markets businesses. It operates through the following segments: Merchant, Banking, and Capital Markets. The Merchant segment is focused on serving merchants of all sizes globally, enabling them to accept electronic payments, including credit, debit and prepaid payments originated at a physical point of sale as well as in card-not-present environments such as eCommerce and mobile.

