CIBC World Markets Inc. Grows Stock Position in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 84.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 48,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,429 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 338.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 898 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares during the period. CX Institutional grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 58.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,071 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Rollins during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC grew its stake in shares of Rollins by 116.7% during the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,293 shares during the period. 38.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $35.63 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.91 and a 200 day moving average of $35.99. The company has a market cap of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 52.40 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Rollins, Inc. has a 12-month low of $31.44 and a 12-month high of $43.00.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $638.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $602.80 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 32.42% and a net margin of 14.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.26%.

About Rollins

Rollins, Inc engages in the provision of pest and termite control services through its wholly-owned subsidiaries to both residential and commercial customers in United States, Canada, Central America, South America, the Caribbean, the Middle East, Asia, the Mediterranean, Europe, Africa, Mexico, and Australia.

