CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.49 Million in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST)

CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in Upstart Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPST) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 11,954 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,493,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPST. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of Upstart by 101.8% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,994,000 after purchasing an additional 391,627 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Upstart by 130.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 592,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,361,000 after acquiring an additional 335,850 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its position in Upstart by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,601,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,352,000 after acquiring an additional 279,256 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. purchased a new position in Upstart during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,392,000. Finally, Consolidated Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in Upstart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,755,000. 49.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upstart alerts:

In other news, SVP Paul Gu sold 155,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.88, for a total transaction of $31,291,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Dave Girouard sold 125,000 shares of Upstart stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.43, for a total value of $28,178,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,076,466 shares of company stock worth $438,511,625 in the last 90 days. 25.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

UPST stock opened at $298.77 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $225.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $158.69. Upstart Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.61 and a twelve month high of $346.54.

Upstart (NASDAQ:UPST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $193.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.75 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1017.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Upstart Holdings, Inc. will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $147.00 price target for the company. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Upstart from $205.00 to $327.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Upstart in a research note on Monday, September 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $290.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Upstart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upstart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.64.

Upstart Profile

Upstart Holdings, Inc operates a cloud- based artificial intelligence (AI) lending platform. The company's platform aggregates consumer demand for loans and connects it to its network of the company's AI- enabled bank partners. Its platform connects consumers, banks, and institutional investors through a shared AI lending platform.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Upstart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upstart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.