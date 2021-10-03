CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:EFAS) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 96,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. owned 11.69% of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 6,375 shares during the period.

NASDAQ EFAS opened at $15.36 on Friday. Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $11.40 and a twelve month high of $16.81. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.04.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a dividend of $0.068 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.31%. This is a boost from Global X MSCI SuperDividend EAFE ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.07. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

