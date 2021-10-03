CIBC World Markets Inc. Invests $1.56 Million in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,898 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,561,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 57.1% in the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 110 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 128.8% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 905.6% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 181 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SBA Communications in the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its holdings in SBA Communications by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 251 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Brian D. Lazarus sold 24,263 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $366.17, for a total transaction of $8,884,382.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Hunt sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.69, for a total value of $17,884,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 292,752 shares of company stock valued at $105,204,175 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

SBAC opened at $333.57 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $351.04 and a 200-day moving average of $319.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 138.99 and a beta of 0.21. SBA Communications Co. has a 12-month low of $232.88 and a 12-month high of $369.56.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.69. The company had revenue of $575.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.96 million. SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 12.33%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that SBA Communications Co. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a $0.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.70%. SBA Communications’s payout ratio is currently 24.58%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SBAC. Raymond James increased their price objective on SBA Communications from $346.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays increased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on SBA Communications from $350.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Truist Securities increased their price target on SBA Communications from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on SBA Communications from $325.00 to $353.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $360.75.

SBA Communications Company Profile

SBA Communications Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the provision of wireless communications infrastructures. It operates through the following business segments: Domestic Site Leasing, International Site Leasing, and Site Development. The Domestic Site Leasing segment includes AT&T, Sprint, T-Mobile, and Verizon Wireless.

