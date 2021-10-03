CIBC World Markets Inc. Lowers Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 44.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,635 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Relative Value Partners Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 234,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,584,000 after purchasing an additional 14,422 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 498.3% during the 2nd quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 9,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 7,699 shares during the period. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 59.2% during the 2nd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 242,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,745,000 after purchasing an additional 90,039 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $130,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 615,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,917,000 after purchasing an additional 9,511 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $147.41 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $149.53 and a 200 day moving average of $147.60. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $108.73 and a 12 month high of $152.23.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

