CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases 3,389 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) by 44.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,940 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,389 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $1,479,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 279.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 281 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity during the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on TEL shares. Zacks Investment Research cut TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $161.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $135.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on TE Connectivity in a report on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.08.

Shares of NYSE:TEL opened at $141.73 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $146.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $46.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.36. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52-week low of $94.16 and a 52-week high of $153.54.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The electronics maker reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.73 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 11.81% and a return on equity of 20.47%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

TE Connectivity declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Friday, June 11th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Daniel J. Phelan acquired 231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $150.25 per share, for a total transaction of $34,707.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,187.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas J. Lynch sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.31, for a total transaction of $14,831,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

