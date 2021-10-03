CIBC World Markets Inc. Purchases Shares of 81,118 Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 81,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,467,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 121.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 222,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,012,000 after purchasing an additional 122,103 shares in the last quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC purchased a new position in Tilray during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,399,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in Tilray by 473.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Tilray by 69.1% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 51,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 21,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in Tilray during the first quarter valued at approximately $316,000. 11.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TLRY stock opened at $11.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Tilray Inc has a twelve month low of $4.71 and a twelve month high of $67.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.96 and a beta of 2.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.24.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.03). Tilray had a negative net margin of 104.82% and a negative return on equity of 7.72%. The firm had revenue of $142.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $142.93 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Tilray Inc will post -0.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TLRY. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $25.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 16th. MKM Partners reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 target price on shares of Tilray in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC downgraded shares of Tilray from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.52.

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 300,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.08, for a total value of $4,224,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.17% of the company’s stock.

About Tilray

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

