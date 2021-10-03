CIBC World Markets Inc. Raises Holdings in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR) by 32.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,490 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,031 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in CyberArk Software were worth $1,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of CyberArk Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 511 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in CyberArk Software in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 3,333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 618 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in CyberArk Software by 233.3% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 690 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. 87.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CYBR. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 price objective on shares of CyberArk Software in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Barclays raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wolfe Research raised their price objective on CyberArk Software from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CyberArk Software from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.77.

CYBR stock opened at $159.55 on Friday. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 52-week low of $95.12 and a 52-week high of $171.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $157.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.11. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -147.73 and a beta of 1.28.

CyberArk Software (NASDAQ:CYBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The technology company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.29. CyberArk Software had a negative return on equity of 2.32% and a negative net margin of 8.68%. As a group, analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CyberArk Software Company Profile

CyberArk Software Ltd. engages in the development, market, and sale of access security software solutions. It offers its products and services to banking, insurance, healthcare, and federal industries. The company was founded by Udi Mokady and Alon Cohen in 1999 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

