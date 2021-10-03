CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 28,336 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 71.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 28,336 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,544,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 602.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,792,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $921,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,825,292 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 1,634,566.7% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,375,200 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $864,075,000 after acquiring an additional 6,374,810 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 111.8% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 510,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,249,000 after acquiring an additional 4,819,091 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 131.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 359,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,802,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503,821 shares during the period. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 40.6% in the second quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 346,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,916,000 after acquiring an additional 100,000 shares during the period.

Shares of XBI stock opened at $126.17 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $130.88. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $109.82 and a 52 week high of $174.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

