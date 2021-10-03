CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 3,087 Shares of Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM)

CIBC World Markets Inc. decreased its stake in Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) by 43.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,058 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,087 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Zoom Video Communications were worth $1,571,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 115.0% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 86 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, IronBridge Private Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 141.3% in the first quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 46.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ZM has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $450.00 price target on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $398.00 price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $375.00 to $350.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research note on Friday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $399.75.

NASDAQ:ZM opened at $267.51 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $323.64 and a 200 day moving average of $333.65. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.25 and a 52 week high of $588.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 80.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.49 and a beta of -1.53.

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 29th. The company reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.20. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 27.58% and a return on equity of 29.83%. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $990.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 54.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Zoom Video Communications news, CRO Ryan Azus sold 12,256 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.14, for a total value of $4,904,115.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Velchamy Sankarlingam sold 9,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.30, for a total transaction of $3,662,763.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,292 shares of company stock valued at $78,646,650 over the last quarter. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

