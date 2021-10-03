CIBC World Markets Inc. Sells 7,872 Shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,612 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 7,872 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $1,461,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in STX. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 4,170.0% in the 2nd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 427 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Seagate Technology by 23.8% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 593 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $74,000. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ban Seng Teh sold 7,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.35, for a total transaction of $662,287.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,412 shares of company stock worth $1,103,059. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ STX opened at $84.41 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $19.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 9.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.76. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a 12 month low of $46.92 and a 12 month high of $106.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $87.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $87.43.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The data storage provider reported $2.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $3.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. Seagate Technology had a return on equity of 130.74% and a net margin of 12.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 21st. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 50.85%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. Summit Insights lowered shares of Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on shares of Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on Seagate Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on Seagate Technology from $95.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.39.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

