CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA)

CIBC World Markets Inc. reduced its stake in Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,988 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,997 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Okta were worth $1,465,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of OKTA. JNBA Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $26,000. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the second quarter valued at $38,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Okta in the first quarter valued at $48,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 48.5% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Okta by 29.9% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Okta alerts:

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OKTA shares. Truist Securities increased their target price on Okta from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Morgan Stanley upgraded Okta from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Okta in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $282.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Okta from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Okta in a research report on Friday, August 6th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $291.33.

OKTA stock opened at $238.08 on Friday. Okta, Inc. has a 1 year low of $199.08 and a 1 year high of $294.00. The firm has a market cap of $36.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.65 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $242.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a current ratio of 3.15.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.24. Okta had a negative return on equity of 18.64% and a negative net margin of 52.47%. The company had revenue of $316.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Okta, Inc. will post -4.8 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Dixon, Jr. sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.45, for a total value of $210,760.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total value of $19,835,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 213,312 shares of company stock worth $53,948,479. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.