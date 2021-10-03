CIBC World Markets Inc. Trims Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

CIBC World Markets Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 27.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,123 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 15,211 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Corning were worth $1,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Corning in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Corning in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Corning by 234.9% in the first quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 797 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 559 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Corning has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.57.

NYSE:GLW opened at $36.98 on Friday. Corning Incorporated has a 52 week low of $31.28 and a 52 week high of $46.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a return on equity of 22.22% and a net margin of 13.14%. The company had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Corning news, VP Clark S. Kinlin sold 15,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.40, for a total transaction of $602,898.80. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 59,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,833. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Vice Chairman Lawrence D. Mcrae sold 37,537 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $1,535,638.67. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 184,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,554,604.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,488 shares of company stock worth $3,926,785 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc develops and manufactures specialty glass and ceramics. It provides glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications; carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry; ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy duty vehicle markets; laboratory products for the scientific community and specialized polymer products for biotechnology applications; advanced optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community; and other technologies.

