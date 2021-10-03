Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 10.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 475,383 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,874 shares during the period. Cisco Systems comprises about 1.0% of Shelton Capital Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $25,195,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 87.8% in the second quarter. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. now owns 494 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 43.2% in the first quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 716 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 48.4% in the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 705 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 55.2% in the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 776 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the last quarter. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.52, for a total value of $234,080.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total transaction of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,529 shares of company stock worth $3,827,391 over the last 90 days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ CSCO opened at $55.14 on Friday. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.28 and a 12 month high of $60.27. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $232.57 billion, a PE ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 21.26% and a return on equity of 30.82%. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.80 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.21%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $64.00 price target on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Credit Suisse Group raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $56.00 to $74.00 in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $59.90.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

See Also: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.