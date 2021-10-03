Citigroup Inc. Acquires 24,679 Shares of Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK)

Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:STOK) by 56.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 68,616 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. owned approximately 0.19% of Stoke Therapeutics worth $2,310,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STOK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 1,878.6% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,426,000 after purchasing an additional 205,971 shares during the last quarter. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $5,854,000. RTW Investments LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,644,248 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,543,000 after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,087,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Stoke Therapeutics by 173.3% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,218,000 after purchasing an additional 69,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Stoke Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on STOK. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on shares of Stoke Therapeutics from $76.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stoke Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Stoke Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Stoke Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.63.

STOK opened at $26.24 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.46. The company has a market cap of $964.29 million, a P/E ratio of -13.88 and a beta of 0.27. Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.22 and a 1-year high of $71.58.

Stoke Therapeutics (NASDAQ:STOK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.14). As a group, analysts forecast that Stoke Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stoke Therapeutics news, insider Barry Ticho sold 43,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.75, for a total transaction of $1,413,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Huw M. Nash sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $148,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 5,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 54,566 shares of company stock valued at $1,726,446 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 51.80% of the company’s stock.

About Stoke Therapeutics

Stoke Therapeutics, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of treatments for genetic diseases. It offers a wide range of relevant tissues including the central nervous system, eye, kidney, and liver. The company was founded by Isabel Aznarez and Adrian R. Krainer in June 2014 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

Recommended Story: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Stoke Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoke Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.