Citigroup Inc. Acquires 68,213 Shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC) by 155.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 112,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 68,213 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF were worth $2,251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PDBC. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 237,906 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,727,000 after acquiring an additional 27,179 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 103.2% during the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 51,097 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 25,950 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,174,000. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $126,000. Finally, StrongBox Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $495,000.

Shares of PDBC stock opened at $21.38 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.37. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a one year low of $13.03 and a one year high of $21.38.

